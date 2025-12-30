Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts, today (30), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in Kandy and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kaluthara district after 2.00 p.m, the Met. Department stated.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, and in Hambantota, Monaragala and Ampara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.