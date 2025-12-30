Special traffic and security plan in Colombo for New Year 2026 celebrations

Sri Lanka Police state that a large number of people and vehicles are expected to arrive in Colombo from outlying areas to celebrate the New Year 2026 tomorrow (31), particularly around the Galle Face Green area.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Police have decided to implement a special traffic and security plan to minimise potential traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

Heavy traffic congestion is anticipated within the Colombo city limits, especially in the Fort, Pettah, Slave Island, Maradana, Kollupitiya (Colpetty), Bambalapitiya and Cinnamon Gardens police divisions.

Traffic will operate as usual in these areas tomorrow (31). However, in the event of severe congestion, the following traffic arrangements will be implemented:

Exiting Colombo via Galle Middle Road - proceed through the NSA Roundabout, along Galle Face Road, turn left at the Baladaksha Mawatha Junction (MOD Junction), Aliya Nana Roundabout, Mackan Marker Road and the Galle Face Roundabout towards Colpetty.

Vehicles entering Colombo from Galle Face Road via the Galle Face Roundabout may proceed up to the Baladaksha Mawatha junction and continue onward

Travel will not be permitted from the Galle Face Roundabout to Aliya Nana Roundabout via Mackan Marker Road, or from the Alia Nana Roundabout to Galle Face Road via Baladaksha Mawatha

All vehicles coming from the by-roads of Baladaksha Mawatha can turn right and exit Colombo via Aliya Nana Roundabout and all vehicles entering Galle Face Road from the by-roads should turn right and proceed towards N.S.A Roundabout.

When implementing the above traffic plan, no vehicle will be allowed to park on sidewalks or in a manner that obstructs main roads within the Colombo city limits. Legal action will be taken against drivers who violate traffic regulations in this manner.

It is planned to deploy about 1,200 police officers for these traffic and security duties.

Thus, parking facilities have been provided for vehicles coming to Colombo in the following parking lots and parking facilities have been provided for about 5,900 vehicles in those parking lots.

Free parking areas (no charges), provided traffic flow is not obstructed:

Baladaksha Mawatha, Fort Police Division, MOD Car Park (towards Beira Lake)

Colpetty / Bambalapitiya / Wellawatte Marine Drive

D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha in Fort and Maradana Police Divisions

Parsons Road Exit Lane in Company Street Police Division only

Parking bays only along Galle Road from Savoy Cinema, Wellawatte to Bagatale Road junction

Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha (left lane) from Nelum Pokuna Roundabout to Library Roundabout – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

F.R. Senanayake Mawatha – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

Reid Avenue (right side) from Reid Duty Junction to Thurstan Junction – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

Independence Avenue (right side) from Independence Roundabout to Independence Square – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

Maitland Crescent – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

Foundation Road – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

Paid parking facilities

Old Manning Market Parking Area, Bastion Mawatha – Pettah Police Division

Parking area near the Vimaladharmasuriya Clock Tower – Fort Police Division

Hemas Parking Area, R.A. De Mel Mawatha – Fort Police Division

Lake House Parking Area, D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha

Bastion Road – Fort Police Division

Bristol Street – Fort Police Division

Duke Street – Fort Police Division

Access Tower Parking Area, Union Place–Dawson Street junction – Kollupitiya Police Division

Gamini Roundabout (St. Clement’s) – Maradana Police Division

Four maps related to traffic movement according to this plan are shown below.