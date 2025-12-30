Two generators at Norochcholai power plant under repair

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that two generators at the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai are currently out of service due to repair work.

A spokesperson said the national power grid has lost 600 megawatts of generation capacity as a result.

Currently, only one generator at the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai is operational, contributing 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

The CEB stated that one generator at the Lakvijaya Power Plant was taken out of operation on November 3 due to routine maintenance, while another generator was shut down on December 20 following a technical fault.

Both generators are currently undergoing repairs and are scheduled to be restored to operation during the first week of January.

However, the CEB said that there has been no disruption to the daily electricity supply as hydroelectric power generation is continuing successfully.