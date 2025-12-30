Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, stated that Sri Lanka’s national health system has incurred losses amounting to Rs. 21 billion as a result of the impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

He further noted that eight health institutions, including several hospitals, have been severely affected and will require reconstruction.

Dr. Jayatissa made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health and Mass Media for the presentation of appointment letters.