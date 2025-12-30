NDDCB reports uptick in Ice users in Sri Lanka; Over 60,000 addicts arrested in first 10 months of 2025

The National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) has reported a rise in the use of the narcotic substance crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), in Sri Lanka.

Assistant Director of Research at the NDDCB, Thamara Darshana, stated that more than 60,000 individuals addicted to ‘Ice’ were arrested during the first ten months of this year alone.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Darshana noted a high prevalence of drug use in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, and Kandy.

He explained that arrest statistics over the past few years indicate a gradual increase in the use of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), while a separate trend has also been observed in relation to cannabis.

However, compared to heroin and cannabis, the increase in the use of ‘Ice’ is more significant, he stated.

Darshana further stated that approximately 99 per cent of individuals who use narcotic substances are polydrug users, indicating the concurrent use of more than one type of drug.

Meanwhile, Director of the Treatment and Rehabilitation Division of the NDDCB, Shantha Gamage, stated that young people between the ages of 20 and 30 are more prone to drug use.