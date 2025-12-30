4 dead, 9 injured after bus hits pedestrians in Mumbais Bhandup

December 30, 2025   10:27 am

Four people were killed and nine others injured after they were hit by a BEST bus in Mumbai on Monday. The incident happened in Mumbai’s Bhandup around 10 pm, officials said.

The injured people have been admitted to a hospital.

BEST, short for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, runs the country’s largest public bus fleet.

The Mumbai Police said the bus lost control before it hit pedestrians. The accident occurred when the driver was reversing the bus at the endpoint of its route.

Soon after the accident, a large police presence was deployed at the site to manage the situation and regulate traffic in the area.

Senior officials rushed to the spot to help with emergency response teams.

At the time of the accident, Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), a BEST staff driver, was driving the bus, while Bhagwan Bhau Ghare (47) was on duty as the conductor.

The authorities have started an investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the accident, including whether mechanical failure or other factors were involved.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident.

In a post on X, he described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” and paid heartfelt tributes to the victims.

Source: NDTV 
--Agencies 

