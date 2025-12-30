Sri Lankas Parliament passed 26 bills in 2025

Sri Lankas Parliament passed 26 bills in 2025

December 30, 2025   10:41 am

The Department of Communication of Parliament stated that the Parliament of Sri Lanka has passed a total of 26 Government Bills during the one-year period from 01 January 2025 to 31 December 2025, during the first session of the Tenth Parliament.

Among the Acts passed were several significant pieces of legislation, including the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Convention against Doping in Sport Act, the Betting and Gaming Levy Act, and the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act.

The 26 Acts passed this year are as follows:

 

Bills Passed in 2025 - English by Adaderana Online

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)