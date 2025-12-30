The Department of Communication of Parliament stated that the Parliament of Sri Lanka has passed a total of 26 Government Bills during the one-year period from 01 January 2025 to 31 December 2025, during the first session of the Tenth Parliament.

Among the Acts passed were several significant pieces of legislation, including the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Convention against Doping in Sport Act, the Betting and Gaming Levy Act, and the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act.

The 26 Acts passed this year are as follows:

