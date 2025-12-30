IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka in first half of next year

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka during the first half of next year.

The visit aims to discuss the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) provided by the IMF.

While the fifth review of the EFF has already been completed, the IMF Executive Board was initially scheduled to meet on 15 December to grant approval.

However, the meeting was postponed following a request by Sri Lanka for rapid financing.