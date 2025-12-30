Ex-SJB councillor arrested for assaulting former NPP candidate in Dodangoda

A former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Pradeshiya Sabha member has been arrested by the Dodangoda Police for allegedly assaulting a former National People’s Power (NPP) Local Government candidate in Dodangoda.

A dispute had reportedly occurred during a funeral in Nehinna area of Dodangoda yesterday (29) resulting in K.G. Wijayarathna Banda, who contested the Local Government elections representing the NPP, was assaulted with a chair by Kumarasiri Jayasinghe, a former SJB member of the Dodangoda Pradeshiya Sabha.

Wijayarathna Banda is currently receiving inpatient treatment at Nagoda Hospital.