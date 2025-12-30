Galle MC meeting adjourned following heated opposition protests

A tense situation has unfolded today (30) during a special general meeting of the Galle Municipal Council.

The session became heated shortly after the Mayor commenced proceedings, as opposition members voiced strong protests against officials, including the Municipal Secretary.

Opposition councilors reportedly voiced their objections in unison, alleging irregularities in the voting process, which disrupted the proceedings of the council.

While the Mayor attempted to continue the session according to the agenda, a group of opposition members from the United Opposition escalated the situation by throwing water bottles at the Secretariat desk during the announcement of the committee stage.

In response to the disruption, the Mayor adjourned the council for 30 minutes and exited the chamber.