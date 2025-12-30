Galle MC meeting adjourned following heated opposition protests

Galle MC meeting adjourned following heated opposition protests

December 30, 2025   11:37 am

A tense situation has unfolded today (30) during a special general meeting of the Galle Municipal Council.

The session became heated shortly after the Mayor commenced proceedings, as opposition members voiced strong protests against officials, including the Municipal Secretary. 

Opposition councilors reportedly voiced their objections in unison, alleging irregularities in the voting process, which disrupted the proceedings of the council.

While the Mayor attempted to continue the session according to the agenda, a group of opposition members from the United Opposition escalated the situation by throwing water bottles at the Secretariat desk during the announcement of the committee stage.

In response to the disruption, the Mayor adjourned the council for 30 minutes and exited the chamber.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)