Rajarata University lecturers launch strike

The lecturers of the Rajarata University have withdrawn from all duties today (30) and commenced a strike action.

The chairman of the Rajarata University Teachers’ Association, Professor Nalaka Geekiyanage, stated that they decided to go on strike to protest the approval by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of a draft amendment to the University Act submitted to Parliament before it was formally passed.

The professor further stated that although the law was implemented after its enactment, implementing it beforehand would have affected the university’s autonomy.

Professor Geekiyanage also claimed that all universities in the country are supporting the strike.