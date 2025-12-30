Flood damage assessment to major and medium-sized rivers to begin next month

Flood damage assessment to major and medium-sized rivers to begin next month

December 30, 2025   12:30 pm

The Department of Irrigation has directed its attention to conducting a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused to river basins, tanks, and anicuts due to the recent flood situation resulting from heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Department stated that the assessment process is scheduled to commence in January.

The inspection will cover major river basins, medium-sized rivers, and the interiors of storage tanks under the purview of the Department of Irrigation.

The Department further noted that assistance from the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) and the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau will be sought where necessary during the assessment process.

The Department said that several small reservoirs have been filled with sand due to flooding, and sand removal is being carried out only after conducting proper condition inspections.

The Department emphasized that such conditions have not been observed in major reservoirs.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has identified 218 river reservoirs and tank anicuts damaged by landslides and floods, and restoration work has already commenced.

The government has allocated more than Rs. 23 billion for the repair of damaged major rivers and tank anicuts.

Accordingly, the Department of Irrigation stressed that steps are being taken to release water for the upcoming ‘Maha season’ at the earliest possible time.

