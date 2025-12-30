Former Minister Johnston Fernandos son arrested

Former Minister Johnston Fernandos son arrested

December 30, 2025   12:37 pm

Johan Fernando, the son of former Minister Johnston Fernando, has been arrested today (30) by the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID), police confirmed.

According to police, the arrest follows investigations into several allegations, including the alleged misappropriation of a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa and other vehicles. 

Investigations also revealed irregularities and misuse related to the collection of salaries and allowances.

