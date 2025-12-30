Nallur PS member arrested with stock of Kerala cannabis

A member of the Nallur Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested in the Chemmani area of Jaffna while in possession of a stock of Kerala cannabis.

The suspect has been arrested during a raid carried out based on information received by the Jaffna Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau.

During the operation, approximately 4 kilograms and 880 grams of Kerala cannabis found in the suspect’s possession were taken into police custody.

Police further stated that the arrested suspect is a Pradeshiya Sabha member representing the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) in the Nallur Pradeshiya Sabha.

According to the Jaffna Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau, the arrested councillor is scheduled to be produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today (30) to obtain detention orders.