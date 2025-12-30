Matugama PS Secretary hospitalised following alleged assault by Chairman

The Chairman of the Matugama Pradeshiya Sabha, which is controlled by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has allegedly assaulted the Secretary of the same local council.

The injured Secretary has been admitted to the District Hospital in Weththewa, Matugama, for treatment to the injuries sustained in the alleged attack, Ada Derana reporter said.

According to reports, the incident occurred this morning (30) when the Chairman arrived at the offices within the Pradeshiya Sabha premises, where the Secretary was present.

A heated argument reportedly arose over a Pradeshiya Sabha project, following which the Chairman is alleged to have physically assaulted the Secretary.

The Secretary has also lodged a formal complaint with the Matugama Police in connection with the incident.

Matugama Police have commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incident.