University of Leicester’s President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Nishan Canagarajah has been knighted in the 2026 King’s New Year Honours.

The award recognises Professor Canagarajah’s inestimable contribution to higher education, particularly in championing inclusion.

Throughout his distinguished career, Professor Canagarajah has shown an unwavering commitment to education as a force for improving lives and creating a fairer society. As the first minority ethnic Vice-Chancellor at the University of Leicester, in the first plural city in the UK, he has used his influence to give voice to those who are so often overlooked and under-represented and has taken actions to overcome barriers and create opportunities for others.

He has led one of the most diverse universities in the country – 38% of students are from the most disadvantaged areas and 69% from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Professor Canagarajah established the first IntoUniversity centre in Leicester, securing significant philanthropic funding, and supporting 1,000 disadvantaged young people. He secured the University’s first female Chancellor – Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock PhD – and created an inclusive team with two female Deputy Vice-Chancellors.

Professor Canagarajah established a Civic Universities Partnership, securing over £3m for local community projects and, as a leader of a University of Sanctuary, supported refugees and Ukrainian and Palestinian academics. His achievements are reflected in the fact that the University received three University of the Year accolades, achieving Teaching Excellence Framework Gold and top 30 in the Research Excellence Framework. He has taken on national roles to contribute to Higher Education, most recently in 2025 as Chair of UCEA. He is also the former Chair of The Conversation and a former member of the Universities UK board.

Professor Canagarajah has spearheaded efforts to ensure that the University benefits its locality and during his tenure, the University was granted Freedom of the Borough by Oadby and Wigston Council in recognition of its impact as well as a Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant for support of armed forces communities.

Along with his unwavering commitment to community, his has been a powerful voice for social change, enabled by national roles in tackling racial discrimination and increasing diversity.

Internationally, Professor Canagarajah has been a trailblazer for Leicester by championing new partnerships based on mutual benefits for partners as well as their localities. It led to Professor Canagarajah being invited to join the largest-ever government trade mission to India led by the Prime Minister. Partnerships have also been forged in Thailand, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, the USA and Canada. He has also overseen a new key partnership with the Apollo Hospitals Group in India.

Professor Canagarajah, who joined the University in 2019, said: “This honour is a recognition of the efforts of so many others who have contributed to my success. I also hope it will serve as an inspiration for others. As a boy from a once war-torn land to being recognised by royalty is quite a remarkable journey. It is because of the transformative power of education and the opportunities it presents that this has been possible. That is why I remain committed to removing barriers for others so that they too can fulfil their true potential.”

Former Chair of Council, Gary Dixon, said: “I was privileged to lead on this nomination in my last year in office and I am delighted with the outcome not only because it recognises the achievements of a brilliant academician and Vice-Chancellor, but because I have such great respect for Nishan as a person. His commitment to the University is unwavering, his drive to succeed not for himself but for his university is unshakeable, and his passion for education’s ability to improve lives is inspiring.”

Current Chair of Council, Neil Goulden, said: “I am honoured to add my voice to this recognition. It is a testament not only to an exceptional academic leader, but to an individual whose integrity, vision and dedication have shaped our University’s progress. In the short time I have known him, Nishan’s steadfast commitment to our community, his determination to advance the University’s mission, and his belief in the transformative power of education has been truly inspirational.”

Chancellor of the University, Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock PhD, said: “Nishan is enlightened, empathetic and a humanitarian at heart. He is the perfect fit for the University of Leicester where he has brought about remarkable change for the better and transformed the standing of the institution. I have personally witnessed him in action and realised that he is purposeful and unwavering in his commitment to equality and inclusion. He has given me an opportunity, as Chancellor of the University, to influence new generations of students. In the make-up of the leadership of the university, people can literally see the difference. Change is real – the University is minority-led and I am the first female and first Chancellor from a minority background in the University’s history.

“In a world that is increasingly polarised and marked by dissension and division, the University of Leicester reaches out to the displaced, to refugees fleeing conflict and it provides sanctuary for them. It transforms opportunities in the locality and links up with civic organisations and other universities to tackle local issues and benefit all communities. All of this is not by chance. It is born out of purposeful leadership and direction by Nishan and his leadership team. For them, education is not a privilege – it is an opportunity to serve others.”

About Professor Nishan Canagarajah

Professor Nishan Canagarajah was born and educated in Sri Lanka, before moving to the UK where he received his BA (Hons) and PhD degrees from the University of Cambridge in 1989 and 1993.

He joined the University of Bristol as a research assistant in 1993 and worked in a number of academic roles, serving as the Faculty of Engineering Research Director, Head of Department of Computer Science, Head of Merchant Venturers School of Engineering and Dean of the Faculty of Engineering. He became Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise in August 2014.

Nishan is internationally recognised for his research on signal processing and texture classification. He served on national and international research funding, governance and postgraduate education panels, as well as acting as a technical consultant for Sony, BT, BBC, Orange, Thales, Toshiba and the Met Police.

As University of Bristol lead for equality, diversity and inclusion, Professor Canagarajah, championed a diverse and welcoming University community that reflected his role as one of the Bristol Race Equality Commissioners and position on the Governing Board of the Bristol City Funds.

Professor Canagarajah is married to Thabi and they have three children.

University of Leicester

Professor Canagarajah assumed the role of President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester on 4 November 2019.

As President and Vice-Chancellor, he works with all colleagues to build on the University’s world-class reputation in research and teaching to make a positive change in the world. He is responsible for all University activities and leads the direction for overall business and academic strategies.

He chairs the University’s Executive Board and Senior Leadership Team and is an ex-officio member of the University Council.

