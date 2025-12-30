FR filed over alleged failure to take measures to minimize disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah

A Fundamental Rights petition has been filed before the Supreme Court by an attorney from Kandy over the alleged failure by authorities to take necessary measures to minimize the disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Accordingly, Attorney-at-Law Keerthi Bandara is seeking a ruling from the Supreme Court that his basic human rights were violated due to the failure to take necessary measures to minimize the disaster, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Attorney General representing the President, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, members of the Cabinet of Ministers and members of the National Disaster Management Committee, among others have been named as respondents in the petition.