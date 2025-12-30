Govt decides to liquidate Sahasya Investment Company

The government has decided to liquidate the Sahasya Investment Company which was established with the objective of maintaining highways, determining strategic methods for further development of the expressways and utilizing modern technologies to minimize costs to maintain the expressways.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the joint proposal presented by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development and the Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development, to liquidate the Sahasya Investment Company and to manage the network of expressways, associated lands and other relevant activities through a separate operational unit under the Road Development Authority.