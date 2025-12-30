Govt seeks to expand agreement with Israel to deploy additional workers

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to expand the agreement between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Israel signed to deploy workers within two more sectors in Israel.



Approval was initially granted at the Cabinet meeting held on February 5, 2020 to sign the bilateral agreement enabling the temporary employment of Sri Lankan workers in Israel.



Accordingly, the implementation plans (Protocols A, B, C, D, E, and F) for the recruitment of workers in the sectors of domestic care, agriculture, construction, hotels, housekeeping, cleaning services, manufacturing, and catering services have been signed from time to time.



Under the aforementioned agreement, the Government of Israel has officially expressed its willingness to recruit Sri Lankan workers for employment in the commercial and service sectors in Israel.



Accordingly, the consensus of the Cabinet of Ministers has been given to the steps taken after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism informed the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the steps taken to sign the ‘G’ protocol under the agreement already signed between the two parties to enable the employment of Sri Lankan workers in that sector.