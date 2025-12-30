Govt seeks to expand agreement with Israel to deploy additional workers

Govt seeks to expand agreement with Israel to deploy additional workers

December 30, 2025   02:58 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to expand the agreement between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Israel signed to deploy workers within two more sectors in Israel.
 
Approval was initially granted at the Cabinet meeting held on February 5, 2020 to sign the bilateral agreement enabling the temporary employment of Sri Lankan workers in Israel.
 
Accordingly, the implementation plans (Protocols A, B, C, D, E, and F) for the recruitment of workers in the sectors of domestic care, agriculture, construction, hotels, housekeeping, cleaning services, manufacturing, and catering services have been signed from time to time.
 
Under the aforementioned agreement, the Government of Israel has officially expressed its willingness to recruit Sri Lankan workers for employment in the commercial and service sectors in Israel.
 
Accordingly, the consensus of the Cabinet of Ministers has been given to the steps taken after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism informed the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the steps taken to sign the ‘G’ protocol under the agreement already signed between the two parties to enable the employment of Sri Lankan workers in that sector.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)