Cabinet approves project to construct teachers quarters at 14 schools in plantation areas

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement a project to construct quarters for teachers at 14 selected schools within plantation areas.

At present there are 864 schools established in association with the tea and rubber plantations in the Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, and Northwestern provinces. Since the majority of these schools are located in the interior areas of the plantations, far away from the main cities, it has been difficult for principals and teachers to access these schools.

Furthermore, due to the shortage of teachers in secondary classes at these schools, the overall performance of these schools in national assessments, such as the G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level, has been pointed out as low when compared with other government schools.

Accordingly, this condition has been the main reason the younger generation is limited to unskilled labor.

Therefore, it is essential to improve the human and physical resources of these schools associated with the plantations.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister, in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education, to implement a project to construct quarters for teachers at 14 selected schools in these provinces, which will essentially provide the aforementioned facilities and minimize the scarcity of teachers while increasing the human resources of these schools.