Tax relief for imported dates in view of Ramadan fasting

December 30, 2025   03:13 pm

The government has decided to provide tax relief for imported dates received as donations or gifts in view of the upcoming Ramadan fasting period.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Buddhism, Religious, and Cultural Affairs to grant tax relief on imported dates.

According to the Department of Government Information, dates, which are specially consumed by Muslims during the Ramadan fasting period are annually donated or gifted by diplomatic, organizational and individual levels for free distribution.

Meanwhile, this year’s Ramadan fasting period is scheduled to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 21.

Considering the expected arrival of large quantities of dates for the free distribution among Muslims during the Ramadan fasting period, the Cabinet has granted approval to the proposal to provide tax relief on imported dates.

