Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75 mm likely in several provinces tomorrow

December 30, 2025   03:17 pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, Central, Northcentral and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district tomorrow (31), according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara, and Hambantota districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m, the Met. Department added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Moreover, showers may occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Hambantota via Trincomalee.

Winds will be northerly to north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph the Met. Department noted. 

However, wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo, it added.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

