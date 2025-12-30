Public consultation begins on National Electricity Policy

December 30, 2025   03:33 pm

The process of obtaining public views on the proposed National Electricity Policy is currently underway, according to the Ministry of Energy.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Act No. 36 of 2024, a draft of the National Electricity Policy has been prepared.

Accordingly, the draft has been published in Sinhala, Tamil, and English on the Ministry of Power and Energy website via https://energymin.gov.lk/, and the Ministry expects to obtain views from stakeholders on the proposals.

The Ministry noted interested parties are requested to submit their views on or before January 9, 2026 through the following methods:

Email: neac@energymin.gov.lk

By post:
Secretary,
Ministry of Power and Energy,
No. 437, Galle Road,
Colombo 03.

Fax: 0112 574 752

For further information, the public can contact via 0112 574 922 (Extensions 509 / 510 / 403).

