UNP-SJB representatives meet in Colombo

A meeting has taken place between representatives of the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The meeting took place today (30) at a prominent hotel in Colombo.

SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa chaired the meeting.

The UNP was represented by Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, Assistant Leader Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and former Minister Navin Dissanayake.

Although the discussion was not at a decisive political level, a number of pressing matters were deliberated during the meeting.

The discussions were conducted in a cordial manner over several hours, and both parties reportedly agreed to continue the talks further.