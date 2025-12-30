Auditor General Appointment: Constitutional Council acted beyond its authority - Nalinda

The Constitutional Council has acted beyond its limits, while the President has remained within the constitutional framework during the process to appoint the Auditor General, Cabinet spokesperson Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The Minister made this statement while responding to questions from journalists during a weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, regarding the Auditor General position which remains vacant for several months.

Minister Jayatissa noted that, under the powers vested in the President by the Constitution, the Head of State has, on four occasions, referred names of qualified individuals for the Auditor General post to the Constitutional Council.

“No one can challenge this. The President, exercising powers given under the Constitution, has forwarded names of suitably qualified individuals. All of them are Chartered Accountants. The President has submitted names on two occasions… two nominations for the permanent Auditor General post,” he said.

“All of these individuals are qualified and meet the criteria required by the Constitution. In addition, the President has submitted two more names… These are the senior-most officers currently in the Auditor General’s Department.”

He added, “Even though these names have been submitted, if the Constitutional Council does not act accordingly, it shows that they are deliberately trying to obstruct the state machinery or its processes.”



“The Constitutional Council does not have the authority to reject names on the grounds that someone else might be more suitable. If a person is qualified according to the Constitution, they are eligible for the Auditor General post, and the Council cannot claim there is a better candidate outside.”



“The President has the constitutionally assigned power, and he has acted in accordance with it so far. He will continue to do so in the future. We call on the Constitutional Council to act within the powers granted to it by the Constitution and to think about the progress of the country. Acting only within your narrow limits is not appropriate.”