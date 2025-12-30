President issues stern warning to tax evaders

The law will be enforced without hesitation, irrespective of status against those who attempt to evade taxes, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated.

Emphasising that no individual is entitled to the privilege of evading taxes, the President stated that the era in which a tax culture prevailed based on personal, familial or political affiliations has come to an end.

The Inland Revenue Department has succeeded in collecting Rs. 2,203 billion in revenue in 2025, the highest amount recorded in its 93-year history. This represents a surplus of Rs. 33 billion over the revenue target for the year and a 15 per cent increase compared with the revenue collected in the previous year, stated Commissioner-General of Inland Revenue Rukdevi Fernando.

She made these remarks at a discussion held this morning (30) at the Department’s auditorium under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.