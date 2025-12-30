Defence Ministry issues notice on firearm license renewal for 2026

Defence Ministry issues notice on firearm license renewal for 2026

December 30, 2025   08:54 pm

The Ministry of Defence has issued a statement on renewing the firearms licenses of individuals and institutions for 2026.

Although the timeframe granted to renew firearm licenses for next which commenced on September 01, 2025, was scheduled to conclude on December 31, 2025, the deadline has been extended.

The Defence Ministry noted that considering the disaster situation in the country, the timeframe granted to renew firearm licenses for next year has been extended till January 31, 2026.

