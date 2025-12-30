87% of eligible families have received the Rs. 25,000 relief allowance  Ministry

87% of eligible families have received the Rs. 25,000 relief allowance  Ministry

December 30, 2025   09:20 pm

More than 87% of families who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah and eligible for the government-announced compensation scheme have already received the Rs. 25,000 relief payment disbursed through District and Divisional Secretariats, the Ministry of Defence has stated.

The Ministry of Defence announced that arrangements are in place to complete the remaining payments by tomorrow (31).

Under the compensation scheme introduced for those affected by Cyclone Ditwah, payments have been completed for 87.4 per cent of the 450,225 families identified as eligible for the Rs. 25,000 relief allowance, the Ministry said.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry confirmed that 8.63 per cent of the 153,593 families eligible for the Rs. 50,000 allowance have received the relevant payments.

Furthermore, with regard to assistance provided to affected schoolchildren, the Ministry said 14.9 per cent of the 216,142 students eligible for the Rs. 15,000 educational assistance allowance have already received the payment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

Officers who handled accident involving MP Asoka Ranwala neglected their duty  Traffic DIG (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)