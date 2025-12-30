87% of eligible families have received the Rs. 25,000 relief allowance  Ministry

More than 87% of families who were affected by Cyclone Ditwah and eligible for the government-announced compensation scheme have already received the Rs. 25,000 relief payment disbursed through District and Divisional Secretariats, the Ministry of Defence has stated.

The Ministry of Defence announced that arrangements are in place to complete the remaining payments by tomorrow (31).

Under the compensation scheme introduced for those affected by Cyclone Ditwah, payments have been completed for 87.4 per cent of the 450,225 families identified as eligible for the Rs. 25,000 relief allowance, the Ministry said.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry confirmed that 8.63 per cent of the 153,593 families eligible for the Rs. 50,000 allowance have received the relevant payments.

Furthermore, with regard to assistance provided to affected schoolchildren, the Ministry said 14.9 per cent of the 216,142 students eligible for the Rs. 15,000 educational assistance allowance have already received the payment.