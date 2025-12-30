Five police teams deployed to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando

Investigations have been initiated to arrest former Minister Johnston Fernando in connection with allegations that a Lanka Sathosa-owned lorry was misused, resulting in a financial loss to the Government.

However, reports indicate that although investigations are underway to arrest the former minister, the police have so far been unable to ascertain his whereabouts.

Accordingly, it is further reported that five police teams have been deployed to carry out investigations to arrest him.

Meanwhile, Johan Fernando, the son of former Minister Johnston Fernando, was arrested today by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

The FCID commenced investigations following a complaint alleging that, during the period when Johnston Fernando served as Minister of Cooperatives and Internal Trade, a lorry belonging to Sathosa had been used for the operations of an ethanol company reportedly owned by him.

The investigation relates to an incident involving an alleged loss of Rs. 250,000 to the Government.

In connection with the investigation, the Attorney General has instructed that Johnston Fernando and his son Johan Fernando be arrested in relation to the incident.

Accordingly, Johan Fernando was arrested in Kurunegala today by officers of the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division.

He was arrested on charges including money laundering, offences under the Public Property Act, misuse of state property, and criminal misappropriation.

Investigations are continuing to arrest former Minister Johnston Fernando under the same charges, and a senior police officer stated that his whereabouts have not yet been identified.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the suspect who has been arrested is due to be produced before court tomorrow (31).