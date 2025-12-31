Last rites of music icon Latha Walpola with state patronage today

Last rites of music icon Latha Walpola with state patronage today

December 31, 2025   05:41 am

The final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Latha Walpola is scheduled to be performed with state patronage this evening (31) at the Borella General Cemetery.

The legendary singer passed away on December 27 at the age of 91.

The remains of the late singer lie in state at a private parlour in Borella and is scheduled to be taken to Independence Square, Colombo 07, at 10.00 a.m. today.

The remains of the late singer Latha Walpola will be placed at the premises of the Independence Square, in Colombo, for the general public to pay their respects from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Following religious observances at 2.00 p.m., the remains will be taken to the Borella General Cemetery, where the final rites will be performed.

Born in Mount Lavinia in 1934, Latha Walpola made her debut on Radio Ceylon in 1946 at the age of 12.

She had recorded more than 6,000 songs during her career, including songs in foreign languages.

