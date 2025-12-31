Shooting incident reported in Nagoda Hospital

A prison inmate receiving treatment at the Nagoda Teaching Hospital has sustained injuries in a shooting incident that occurred this morning (31).

Police stated that the injured inmate is a detainee from the Kalutara Prison.

According to the hospital director, the shooting took place at around 6.00 a.m.

The inmate, who was receiving treatment in the surgical ward, sustained injuries to the abdominal area, the hospital director informed Ada Derana.

Accordingly, it has been reported that the inmate has since been taken in for surgery.

Investigations are underway to apprehend the gunman.