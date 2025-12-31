Revolver used by assailant in Nagoda hospital shooting  Police

December 31, 2025   09:52 am

New details have emerged in relation to the shooting incident at the Nagoda Teaching Hospital in Kalutara this morning, police said.

The victim has been identified as Narayanage Dilip Chathuranga, also known as “Rajawatte Chathuwa.”

According to police, he was arrested by the Kalutara South Police on December 13 in connection with a drug-related offence and was subsequently remanded by the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

A hospital spokesperson stated that the individual was assaulted by a group of prison inmates on December 29 while in remand custody, following which he was admitted to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital for treatment.

At the time of the shooting, the victim was receiving treatment in the Ward No. 14 of the hospital under the protection of prison officers, with his legs cuffed. 

The shooting occurred at around 6:00 a.m., police said.

Police investigations have revealed that an unidentified gunman opened fire using a revolver and fled the scene.

Officers from the Kalutara Crime Division, the Special Task Force (STF), as well as Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) and forensic teams, have been deployed to conduct further investigations into the incident.

