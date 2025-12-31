Mortal remains of late Latha Walpola brought to Independence Square

The mortal remains of ‘Queen of Sri Lankan music’ Kalasoori Latha Walpola has been brought to the Independence Square in Colombo for the general public to pay their last respect.

The public will be able to pay their respects until 2.00 p.m.

Following religious observances at 2.00 p.m., the remains will be taken to the Borella General Cemetery, where the final rites will be performed.

The final rites of Kalasoori Latha Walpola is scheduled to be performed with state patronage this evening (31) at the Borella General Cemetery.

The legendary singer passed away on December 27 at the age of 91.

Born in 1934 as Rita Genevieve Fernando, she later became widely known and admired by the name Latha Walpola.

12-year-old Latha Walpola made her first radio performance in 1946 on the then Radio Ceylon.

She had recorded more than 6,000 songs during her career, including songs in foreign languages.

Latha Walpola was also fondly known as the everlasting “Queen of Song” in Sri Lankan cinema.

She entered cinema playback singing in 1953 with the film Eda Rae, and over the past several decades she recorded songs in more than 600 films.

Latha Walpola received numerous awards in recognition of her exceptional vocal talent, including five Sarasaviya Awards, two Presidential Awards, and the prestigious Kalasoori Award, among many others.