The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has drawn President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s attention to the process of promotions of Judicial Officers, Judges of the High Court and the Court of Appeal in recent months.

In a letter directed to the President, the BASL has noted that although conventionally promotions within the Judiciary have been granted on the basis of seniority, in the recent past the process has been overlooked in some occasions.

The BASL said, “if seniority has been overlooked on the basis of merit, it is observed, presently there are no clear or established guidelines governing the assessment of merit in granting such promotions in the Judiciary.”

The letter to the President notes that the absence of transparent criteria risks undermining the fairness and consistency of the process.

The BASL also emphasized the importance of a transparent and fair system in the granting of promotions and appointments in the Judiciary adding such a system is vital to maintaining public confidence in the Judiciary and ensuring that the administration of justice remains impartial and credible.

“It is the considered view of the BASL that promotions must continue to be made on the basis of seniority, in keeping with the longstanding practice, until such time there are objective and defensible guidelines governing the assessment of merit”, the letter added further.

Accordingly, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka is of the view seniority may only be disregarded where there exists a specific and recognized demerit in respect of the particular Judge concerned or such other known compelling circumstances that are objectively identifiable.

Therefore, through the letter, the BASL has requested the President to consider the concerns raised when deciding upon future promotions within the Judiciary.