A total of five members of the Galle Municipal Council have been arrested in connection with an unrest that broke out during the council session yesterday (30).

Police have arrested the group including a female councilor after recording statements over the commotion.

They are accused of obstructing duties of the Secretary and other officials of the council.

The arrested suspects, council members representing the United National Party (UNP), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) are scheduled to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (31).

Yesterday, shortly after the Mayor of the Galle Municipal Council commenced the council meeting, a tense situation arose when opposition councilors protested against the Secretary and other officials.

This situation stemmed from a dispute during a recent budget vote, regarding the manner in which the Secretary and other officials entered the council chamber and carried out their duties.

The Mayor proceeded with council business according to the agenda, and upon announcing the committee stage, a group of opposition councilors allegedly threw water bottles toward the area where the secretarial staff were seated.

As the situation became difficult to control, the Mayor adjourned the meeting for 30 minutes, during which opposition councilors continued to protest and behave in a disorderly manner.