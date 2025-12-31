Education Ministry Secretary lodges complaint with CID

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe has lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The complaint has been filed after the newly printed Grade 6 English language module as part of the education reforms, contained a reference to an inappropriate website.

Speaking to media, Secretary Kaluwewe stated that it is suspected that an external party had conspiratorially made this inclusion.

He further said that the CID has been requested to immediately investigate the individuals responsible for carrying out such an unauthorized act.

However, Secretary Kaluwewe clarified that this is not the final printed version, and that ultimate responsibility lies with the Department of Education, emphasizing that this publication has not been legally finalized in any manner.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education announced that the distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module was suspended following the confirmation that it contained a reference to an inappropriate website.

The Education Ministry said following a complaint alleging that a reference identifying an inappropriate website name had been included in the newly printed module, an investigation was launched.

The module in question was prepared by the National Institute of Education and has already been printed.