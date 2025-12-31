Education Ministry Secretary lodges complaint with CID

Education Ministry Secretary lodges complaint with CID

December 31, 2025   11:50 am

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe has lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The complaint has been filed after the newly printed Grade 6 English language module as part of the education reforms, contained a reference to an inappropriate website.

Speaking to media, Secretary Kaluwewe stated that it is suspected that an external party had conspiratorially made this inclusion.

He further said that the CID has been requested to immediately investigate the individuals responsible for carrying out such an unauthorized act.

However, Secretary Kaluwewe clarified that this is not the final printed version, and that ultimate responsibility lies with the Department of Education, emphasizing that this publication has not been legally finalized in any manner.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education announced that the distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module was suspended following the confirmation that it contained a reference to an inappropriate website.

The Education Ministry said following a complaint alleging that a reference identifying an inappropriate website name had been included in the newly printed module, an investigation was launched.

The module in question was prepared by the National Institute of Education and has already been printed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Commotion at Galle and Dehiwala MCs during annual budget vote (English)

Commotion at Galle and Dehiwala MCs during annual budget vote (English)

Dy Minister highlights impressive economic gains after Customs surpassed revenue target in 2025 (English)

Dy Minister highlights impressive economic gains after Customs surpassed revenue target in 2025 (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

'Media outlets must disseminate accurate news' - Media Minister reminds responsibility of journalists (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

''She will live in our hearts forever''- Tributes galore for music icon Latha Walpola (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)

Officials inspect damaged upcountry railway line;suspended train services in some lines recommence (English)