Colombo Municipal Council budget passed

The annual budget of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has been passed with a majority of two votes.

The budget proposal received 58 votes in favour, while 56 councilors voted against it, Ada Derana reporter said.

When the 2026 budget proposal of the Colombo Municipal Council was first presented to the council on December 22, 60 councilors voted against it while 57 members voted for the budget.

At the last Local Government Elections, the NPP secured power in the CMC and its mayoral candidate Vraie Cally Balthazar was elected as the Mayor of Colombo by securing 61 votes.