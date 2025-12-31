Individual who contested the last General Election dies in accident

December 31, 2025   12:32 pm

An individual who contested the last General Election from the Ratnapura District under the National People’s Power (NPP) ticket has been killed in a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a private bus, police said.

The deceased has been identified as H. M. Sarath Wijesena, a 63-year-old retired brigadier and father of two, who was residing in Makumbura, Pannipitiya.

A retired colonel who was travelling with him sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The incident occurred while the two were travelling by motorcycle to Galle for a business purpose along the Bandaragama-Kesbewa road.

The collision took place at the Galkade junction in Welmilla, when a private bus transporting staff of the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital to Matugama collided head-on with the motorcycle.

Following the collision, the motorcycle was reportedly dragged for more than 100 meters and came to a stop on the road.

The driver of the private bus, a 42-year-old resident of Agalawatta, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Bandaragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

