Individual who contested the last General Election dies in accident

An individual who contested the last General Election from the Ratnapura District under the National People’s Power (NPP) ticket has been killed in a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a private bus, police said.

The deceased has been identified as H. M. Sarath Wijesena, a 63-year-old retired brigadier and father of two, who was residing in Makumbura, Pannipitiya.

A retired colonel who was travelling with him sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The incident occurred while the two were travelling by motorcycle to Galle for a business purpose along the Bandaragama-Kesbewa road.

The collision took place at the Galkade junction in Welmilla, when a private bus transporting staff of the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital to Matugama collided head-on with the motorcycle.

Following the collision, the motorcycle was reportedly dragged for more than 100 meters and came to a stop on the road.

The driver of the private bus, a 42-year-old resident of Agalawatta, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Bandaragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.