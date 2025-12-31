Nearly 3,000 children under probation care lack birth certificates

Nearly 3,000 children under the age of 16, who have been placed in probation and child care centres based on court orders, do not possess birth certificates, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has revealed.

According to the Ministry, the situation has arisen mainly due to the absence of parental or guardian care and difficulties in verifying the identities of these children.

As a result, many of them face difficulties in accessing formal school education, as birth certificates are a mandatory requirement for admission.

The affected group includes children involved in drug addiction, theft, murder, underworld activities and other criminal offences, as well as children abandoned by parents or were subjected to sexual abuse and violence and subsequently placed under probation by court orders.

In view of the lack of custody and parental care, arrangements have been made to issue birth certificates based on estimated age limits.

Attention has also been drawn to using the name of the Provincial Commissioner of the relevant probation and child care centre in place of the parents’ names.

Accordingly, steps are being taken in coordination with the Registrar General’s Department to issue birth certificates under estimated age limits.

The Ministry further noted that these individuals face difficulties when they turn 18 and seek employment in recognized institutions, as they have completed their education at schools attached to probation and child care centres.

At present, a total of 9,191 children and youth are being cared for in 46 government-run probation and child care centres and 308 centres operated by non-governmental organizations (NGOs).