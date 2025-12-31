Matugama PS Chairman surrenders to police

The Chairman of the Matugama Pradeshiya Sabha, who is accused of assaulting the Secretary of the council, has surrendered to police.

According to reports, the incident occurred last morning (30) when a heated argument arose over a Pradeshiya Sabha project, following which the Chairman is alleged to have physically assaulted the Secretary.

The injured Secretary was admitted to the District Hospital in Weththewa, Matugama, for treatment to the injuries sustained in the alleged attack, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Secretary had also lodged a formal complaint with the Matugama Police in connection with the incident.

Subsequently Matugama Police commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incident.