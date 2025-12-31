Five injured and admitted to hospital following lorry-van collision in Ratnapura

At least five individuals have been injured and admitted to the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital following a head-on collision between a lorry and a van at the Thiriwanaketiya Junction in Ratnapura this morning (31).

According to individuals at the scene, the condition of several of the injured is critical.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. at the Thiriwanaketiya Junction, when a lorry carrying construction materials, traveling from Ratnapura to Embilipitiya, collided head-on with a van traveling from Monaragala to Horana.

The driver of the van sustained serious injuries, while three other passengers in the van were also injured.

After colliding with the van, the lorry overturned, resulting in injuries to the lorry assistant, who was also hospitalized.

According to area residents, the location is prone to frequent accidents.

Ratnapura Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.