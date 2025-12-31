Johan Fernando, the son of former Minister Johnston Fernando, who was arrested yesterday (30) by the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID), has been produced before court.

Fernando was produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

Johan Fernando was arrested in Kurunegala by FCID officers on several allegations, including the alleged misappropriation of a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa and other vehicles during the tenure of Johnston Fernando as the Minister of Trade.

He was arrested on charges including money laundering, offences under the Public Property Act, misuse of state property, and criminal misappropriation.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing to arrest former Minister Johnston Fernando under the same charges, according to police.