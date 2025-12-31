Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm likely in several provinces tomorrow

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm likely in several provinces tomorrow

December 31, 2025   02:50 pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, Central, North-central, North-western and Uva provinces, tomorrow (01), according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m., the Met. Department added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Moreover, showers may occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be northerly to north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph, the Met. Department noted. 

However, wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo, it added.

The Met. Department noted that sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

