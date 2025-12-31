Matugama PS chairman granted bail

The Chairman of the Matugama Pradeshiya Sabha, Kasun Munasinghe, has been granted bail by the Matugama Magistrate’s Court.

He was ordered released on two personal bonds of Rs. 500,000 each by the Acting Magistrate.

Earlier today, the SJB chairman of the Matugama PS, who is accused of assaulting the Secretary of the Pradeshiya Sabha, had surrendered to the police.

According to reports, the incident occurred last morning (30) when a heated argument arose over a Pradeshiya Sabha project, following which the Chairman is alleged to have physically assaulted the Secretary.

The injured Secretary was later admitted to the District Hospital in Weththewa, Matugama, for treatment to the injuries sustained in the alleged attack.

The Secretary had also lodged a formal complaint with the Matugama Police in connection with the incident.

Subsequently, Matugama Police had launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident.