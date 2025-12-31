Five opposition members of Galle MC granted bail

The five opposition members of the Galle Municipal Council, who were arrested for intimidating and obstructing the duties of officials during an incident yesterday at the council, have been granted bail by the Galle magistrate’s Court.

The arrestees include Galle Municipal Councillors Jilith Nishantha (United National Party), Nimali Champika (United People’s Front), Prabath Seneviratne (Samagi Jana Balawegaya), M.M.M. Yasir (United National Party), and Kapila Kohoban (United National Party).

Galle Magistrate Sameera Dodangoda ordered each suspect released on a personal bond of Rs. 500,000 after they were produced before the court today (31).

A total of five opposition members of the Galle Municipal Council including a female councilor were arrested today in connection with the unrest that broke out during the council session yesterday (30), after recording statements over the incident.

They are accused of criminal coercion and obstructing duties of the Secretary and other officials of the council.

The arrested suspects, council members representing the United National Party (UNP), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (31).

Yesterday, shortly after the Mayor of the Galle Municipal Council commenced the council meeting, a tense situation arose when opposition councilors protested against the Secretary and other officials.

This situation stemmed from a dispute during a recent budget vote, regarding the manner in which the Secretary and other officials entered the council chamber and carried out their duties.

The Mayor proceeded with council business according to the agenda, and upon announcing the committee stage, a group of opposition councilors allegedly threw water bottles toward the area where the secretarial staff were seated.

As the situation became difficult to control, the Mayor adjourned the meeting for 30 minutes, during which opposition councilors continued to protest and behave in a disorderly manner.