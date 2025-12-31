SLMC suspends party membership CMC councillor who supported budget

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has suspended the party membership of Colombo Municipal Councillor Zohara Buhary with immediate effect, citing a serious violation of party discipline.

The decision follows Buhary’s vote in favour of the Colombo Municipal Council’s (CMC) budget proposal, despite a directive from the SLMC leadership to oppose it.

In a letter issued by SLMC Secretary M. Nizam Kariapper to Buhary, it is stated that the decision to oppose the CMC budget was personally conveyed by Party Leader Rauff Hakeem at a group meeting attended by the councillor.

The letter notes that, although she was fully aware of the party’s position, she acted in direct contravention of the instructions of the party leadership.

The SLMC has described her conduct as a “grave and serious violation of party discipline” and stated that it is viewed with utmost concern.

Accordingly, on the instructions of the SLMC Party Leader, Buhary’s party membership has been suspended with immediate effect.

She has also been directed to submit an explanation by way of an affidavit within one week of receiving the letter, outlining the reasons why disciplinary action, including the termination of her party membership, should not be taken against her.

The letter further warns that failure to comply within the stipulated period will result in further disciplinary action being taken without further notice.