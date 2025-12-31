114 shooting incidents with 60 fatalities reported in 2025

With only a few hours remaining before the end of the year 2025, two separate shooting incidents were reported in different parts of the country within a span of eight hours, police reported.

Accordingly, police statistics reveal that a total of 114 shooting incidents have been reported island-wide within this year, resulting in 60 deaths, while a further 57 individuals have sustained injuries.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that both shooting incidents reported within the last 24 hours were carried out by members of organized criminal gangs.

One shooting occurred around 10.30 p.m. last night in the Bodhiyawatte area of Kohuwala. Police said the gunman arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire at a residence and fled the scene.

However, the suspect was captured on CCTV footage.

A 16-year-old girl who sustained injuries in the incident is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Police stated that the shooter had missed the intended target and the girl was accidentally shot instead.

Further investigations have revealed that a person involved in drug trafficking resides near the girl’s home and is currently in prison.

He is reportedly affiliated with the criminal gang led by “Badowita Asanka”.

Police said that Avishka Eshan, who is linked to a rival criminal group, suspected that the individual had aided and abetted a murder that took place in Nugegoda on December 22.

As a result, Eshan had allegedly targeted the suspect’s mother and brother-in-law in yesterday’s shooting.

It has been reported that the gunmen had verbally accused the family in question, stating, “You are the one giving information to Badowita Asanka.”

Police further stated that the individual had previously associated with Eshan’s group before leaving it and later providing information to “Badowita Asanka”.

Meanwhile, another shooting was reported this morning (31) at the Nagoda Teaching Hospital in Kalutara.

An inmate receiving treatment under the protection of prison guards was shot by an unidentified gunman.

The victim was identified as Dilip Chathuranga, alias “Rajawatte Chathuwa”, police said.

He had been arrested on December 13 on drug-related charges and remanded after being produced before court.

According to hospital sources, the victim had been detained at the Kalutara Prison and was admitted to hospital on December 29 after being assaulted by a group of prison inmates.

Police said the gunman opened fire using a revolver and fled the scene.

The victim, who is reportedly a member of the Kalutara-based criminal group led by ‘Naveen’, sustained injuries to the abdominal area as a result of the shooting.