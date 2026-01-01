Lets step into New Year with renewed energy and hope to succeed in 2026: PM Harini

January 1, 2026   06:05 am

New Year Message from the Prime Minister:

As we move forward to the New Year of 2026, it is timely to reflect on the year 2025 that has passed.  The year 2025 can be granted as a year having made a number of decisive and progressive steps with a people oriented government.
I am confident that, within a new political culture, we were able to strengthen transparency in state governance and lay the foundation for an efficient and corruption free public service.
We can be satisfied with the progress achieved in several key areas during 2025, including economic stability, the increasingly positive and optimistic international perception towards our country, the establishment of transparent systems of governance, and the strengthening of the sovereignty of the legislation system.
However, the unfortunate disastrous situation we experienced towards the end of 2025 was a challenging period for our nation. While it deeply moved us all, the spirit of solidarity, compassion, and collectivity shown by Sri Lankans during that difficult situation received admiration across the world.
As we step into the New Year 2026, we hold commitment to overcoming those challenges, healing from the disaster, and restoring the lives and livelihoods that were affected.
Moving forward with the goals such as initiating qualitative and sustainable transformation in the education sector, digitalizing all sectors of  the public service, creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, artists, and creators with innovative ideas to rise on the global stage, and building a compassionate, environmentally friendly society free from drugs and harmful substances I would like to remind, at this moment, that the responsibility of rebuilding this nation rests upon the entire nation, together with the government, transcending differences of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, and united by a strong Sri Lankan identity.
Transforming all the challenges we experienced in the past year into sources of strength, I invite you to step into 2026 with renewed energy, hope, and determination.
I extend wishes for a victorious New Year filled with peace, happiness, and prosperity.

