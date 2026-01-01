Let’s strive to find just and lasting solutions to problems of all citizens - Opposition Leader

New Year message from Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa:

“There is no doubt that the New Year 2026 will be a challenging year for our motherland. From today onwards, we must all resolve to recognise this reality clearly and to act by giving precedence to intellect over emotion.

“The economic, social, and political challenges we have faced in the aftermath of an unexpected and catastrophic situation have now expanded to a new dimension. It is evident that these challenges cannot be overcome through unilateral actions or isolated plans alone. Therefore, I wish to emphasise that cooperation, both at the national and international levels, has become more essential at this moment than ever before.

“The situation will not improve through inaction driven by despair or a sense of helplessness. Meaningful change can only be achieved when everyone works together for the benefit of all.

“We must therefore be humble enough to find common ground, to agree where agreement is possible, and to act collectively within that shared understanding. As Albert Einstein observed, there is no difference between large and small problems when it comes to matters of truth and justice, because all problems concerning the treatment of people are fundamentally the same.

“In this challenging year ahead, we must act by treating every problem faced by our fellow citizens with equal importance and by striving to find just and lasting solutions. I extend my New Year wishes for courage and strength to all religious leaders, political and social activists, and to the entire population of our country, to move forward with this vision and philosophy.“