Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm likely in several provinces today

January 1, 2026   06:56 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Central, North-central and Uva provinces today, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. Several spells of showers will occur at Northern and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

